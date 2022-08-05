Juventus could be set to miss out on the signature of Nikola Milenkovic as the defender nears signing a new deal at Fiorentina.

The Serbian remains one of the finest defenders in Serie A and he has continued to catch the eye of several clubs in the competition.

Juve has a long-standing interest in his signature and the Bianconeri had been hopeful of adding him to their group in this transfer window.

However, it seems he will no longer leave Florence as none of his suitors has put in an official bid for him.

Gianluca di Marzio reports that the Serbian’s entourage met with La Viola today.

At the end of the meeting, there was a positive feeling that he will sign a new contract.

Unlike the one-year deal he inked at the club last season, this time it would be a long-term contract.

Juve FC Says

It seems Max Allegri is not a big fan of Milenkovic because we could have signed him instead of Gleison Bremer.

The rumours keep changing, but if we allow him to sign a new deal, it would become harder for us to add him to our squad because La Viola can now demand a very huge transfer fee to sell him.