Juventus has been pursuing a transfer for Renato Sanches for some time now, and the midfielder is very likely to leave Lille in the next transfer window.

He flopped at Bayern Munich and reignited his career at the Ligue 1 club. However, after their dismal title defence, he is one of the many players that want to leave the club.

Juve had been looking to add him to Max Allegri’s squad, but their interest slowed down, and AC Milan may have taken advantage of that.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Rossoneri are close to adding him to their squad, and he would sign for them for a fee of around 16m euros.

They are keen on retaining the league title next season and have started making new additions to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Juve needs to start acting fast in the transfer market, else other clubs who move faster will sign our targets.

Sanches would have been a good signing, but he struggled with injuries in the last campaign, and that could have been one reason Juve is no longer eager to add him to their team.

However, time will tell if it is the right decision to allow Milan to win the race for his signature when he starts playing for them.