Juventus set to miss out on forward as he closes on Spurs move

Ivan Perisic is claimed to be set to join Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur, despite interest from Chelsea and Juventus.

It had been claimed that we could have been keen on replacing Paulo Dybala with the experienced forward, with us keen to take advantage of the free transfer market, but we now look set to miss out on this one.

Perisic’s Inter contract is up this summer despite the 33 year-old putting in a number of fine displays for the Nerazzurri, most notably when stealing the show in the Coppa Italia final to deny us any silverware this term.

That performance could well have earned him his next move, should he decide that a move to Turin is his preference, but the option to team up with his former coach Conte may well have proved the decisive factor.

The DailyMail claims that his demands of a three-year deal is what is blocking his current club’s efforts to re-sign him, and I struggle to believe that any of these sides would be willing to agree to that sort of length of deal.

I’d be very worried if Juve was to offer him a three-year deal at his age, and am in no rush for us to get signings over the line unless they are sure to be first-team players, and while he could well improve us for a year, I wouldn’t be expecting him to turn out to be one of those players that can continue at the top-level until he is 35 or 36.

Did you hope to see Perisic in our famous black and white next term?

Patrick