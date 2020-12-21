Juventus set to miss out on Haaland, here is when he could join his new team

Juventus is one of several teams that have been looking to sign Erling Haaland as he continues to score goals for Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian phenomenon cannot stop scoring at the moment and he is set to join a bigger team in the nearest future.

Todofichajes claims that he is set to make a move to Real Madrid and not Juventus when he leaves Dortmund.

However, because he doesn’t want to be seen as a replacement for Luka Jovic or even Karim Benzema, he won’t be joining them soon.

It says that he intends to make a move to the Spanish side by 2022.

This gives Juventus an opening to try to convince him to join them instead.

For now, the Bianconeri have been getting their goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata.

The Portuguese attacker might not be at the club three years from now and Haaland can be the best replacement that the club can reliably build their team around.

Benzema has continued to score at Madrid, making it hard for any new striker to displace him, but 2022 should be a good time to replace him with Haaland.

Mino Raiola represents the player, and he has a good relationship with Juve, which might help them get the attacker as well.