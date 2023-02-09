Juventus set to miss out on key target as he looks to stay in England

Juventus is set to miss out on one of the players they have followed with a serious interest in the last few months.

The Bianconeri want to bolster their squad with new full-backs and have made Diogo Dalot an important target in this campaign.

The Portuguese star is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of the season and the English club is struggling to agree on a new deal with him.

Both parties have been having conversations for a long time, but progress has not exactly happened. This opened the door for the Bianconeri or any other club to circle the defender.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals Juve will likely be disappointed in their pursuit because Dalot is set to remain at United and his preference is to find an agreement with Erik Ten Hag’s side.

Juve FC Says

United has looked resurgent in this campaign and it will be hard for a player to leave them, knowing they are entering a good period.

Dalot will prefer to stay. However, that does not mean he will accept any type of deal and United might not meet his demands.

Since that is a possibility, we can remain in the race until he signs a contract extension.