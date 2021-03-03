Juventus set to miss out on Liverpool star soon to be free agent

Inter Milan has emerged as the favourite to sign Liverpool midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum for free when his contract runs out in the summer.

The Dutchman has been one of the best players for the Reds since he moved there from Newcastle United.

He famously scored twice in their win over Barcelona in the Champions League semifinal in 2019 and remains a key player for Jurgen Klopp.

However, he has rejected Liverpool’s latest contract offers and looks set to try another adventure in the summer.

Barcelona has been the favourites to land him, but the uncertainty surrounding the future of Ronald Koeman and their financial troubles make that move unlikely.

Juventus were favourites to sign him in December, according to Calciomercato and faced competition from Inter Milan. However, it seems the tables have turned.

Todofichajes reports that he is now closer to a move to Inter Milan than to any other team.

The Milan side has reportedly presented the best offer to him and he is joining them on a three-year deal.

Juventus is the biggest team in Italy and will not allow him to make the move to Milan without a fight.

But the Bianconeri has too many midfielders and might have to offload some of their current options to accommodate him.