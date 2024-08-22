João Cancelo was one of the players Juventus was expected to target in this transfer window. After spending last season on loan at Barcelona, many anticipated that the Catalans would make his move permanent.

However, with Barcelona under new management, their focus shifted to other signings this summer, leaving Cancelo in a difficult position at Manchester City, even though there’s still a possibility of him being reintegrated into the squad.

Despite his potential utility, Cancelo remains out of favour at the Premier League champions and is expected to leave. Although several reports linked him with a return to Juventus—where he previously played before moving to Manchester City—his future appears to be taking a different direction.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Cancelo is now more likely to leave Europe, with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia expressing strong interest. The Saudi club is prepared to make him an enticing offer, which could see him join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

This development complicates any Juventus hopes of re-signing him, as the Bianconeri lack the financial muscle to compete with the lucrative offers coming from Saudi Arabia.

Juve FC Says

Cancelo remains one of the finest experienced defenders on the continent, but we have more than enough cover for our defence now.