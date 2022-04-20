Juventus set to miss out on signature of World Cup winner

Juventus has missed out on the signature of Paul Pogba as he closes in on a transfer to PSG, according to Todofichajes.

The midfielder was a part of the Bianconeri squad between 2012 and 2016, and he was one of their main men.

He helped them to win multiple trophies before moving to Manchester United, where he has played since that time.

His deal at Old Trafford ends this summer and Juve had been hopeful he would return to Turin in the next transfer window as a free agent.

From the get-go, they have competed with top European clubs, including PSG and Real Madrid.

The former has now beaten them to his signature according to the report and he would sign a four-year deal at the French club.

This news means Juve has missed out on the signature of yet another target and they will now have to turn their attention elsewhere.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s return would have been very romantic, and he probably needs to come back to where he feels much love to enjoy club football again.

However, we can now focus on other midfield targets, although it might cost us more money than signing Pogba to land a top midfielder.