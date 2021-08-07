Juventus set to miss out on transfer target as West Ham pounce on Serie A defender

Despite being linked with a move to Juventus for quite some time, Nikola Milenkovic could become the latest player to switch Serie A for Premier League football.

This week, Cristian Romero completed his transfer from Atalanta to Tottenham Hotspur for a hefty transfer figure, and the Serbian could follow him to London.

According to Calciomercato, the Fiorentina man is expected to complete a transfer to West Ham United for 15 million euros.

The 23-year-old has been plying his trade in Florence since making the move from Partizan Belgrade in 2017. However, his contract with the club is set to expire in 2022, and he apparently has no intention of renewing it.

Therefore, the Viola’s hand was forced, having to sell the player for a relatively low fee just to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Whilst the Hammers seemed to have won the race, Milenkovic had no shortage in suitors, with Milan, Inter, Sevilla, Manchester United and of course Juventus all reportedly interested in his services.

After sending Merih Demiral to Atalanta, some expected the Old Lady to pounce on the Serbian, but such a deal looks very unlikely at the moment, with the player poised to join the EPL club.

Thus, Daniele Rugani’s chances of staying in Turin beyond the summer are getting higher with every passing day.