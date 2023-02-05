Juventus set to miss out on Zaniolo who could leave Serie A

Juventus has been linked with a move for Nicolo Zaniolo for as long as we can remember and the attacker seems to be keen on wearing black and white.

However, Juventus has never exactly made a serious effort to add the Roma man to their squad.

He asked to leave the Giallorossi in the last transfer window, yet the Bianconeri did not make an effort to buy the Azzurri star.

After a move to Bournemouth failed to materialise, the 23-year-old is no longer a part of the plans at Roma and has to leave.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he could still depart in the next few days and is now in the sights of two Turkish clubs.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are now battling to add him to their squad on a permanent deal before their domestic transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo has been one of the overhyped Italian talents in the last few seasons and now he is set to enter a poor time in his career.

If the attacker moves to Turkey, he will likely struggle and no one might hear about him again in the next few seasons.

It remains unclear why Juve has not made their interest serious, but Max Allegri probably doesn’t think the former Inter Milan man can help his side.