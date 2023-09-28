Juventus’ Sporting Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, is preparing to offer midfielder Adrien Rabiot an improved contract to fend off the growing interest from the wealthy Newcastle United.

Calciomercato has suggested that the Premier League club has already initiated contact with Juventus, prompting the Binaconeri to intensify their efforts to secure Rabiot on a new deal.

Rabiot’s current contract is set to expire in 2024, which means that clubs outside of Italy can potentially negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the 28-year-old as early as January. Juventus is fully aware of this situation.

Rabiot remains a crucial component of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans, and the last thing he would want is any disruption during this season due to transfer speculations.

Newcastle is reportedly displaying a strong interest in Rabiot and will be hoping that Giuntoli’s efforts to renew the contract do not come to fruition.

Juve FC Says

It seems that we are set to undergo another prolonged transfer saga with Rabiot and this time it may well be the case that Juve is unable to persuade him to extend his contract,

The reason is simple, Newcastle have unlimited money and can offer Rabiot a king’s ransom to sign with them, especially in the absence of a transfer fee.