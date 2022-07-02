Juventus will continue offloading some players they don’t need in this transfer window.

Max Allegri’s side is already busy adding some and releasing others.

More names will follow the likes of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala through the exit door, and the next could be Giacomo Vrioni.

The 23-year-old attacker has been at Juve since 2020, and he spent the last campaign on loan at WSG Tirol, where he scored 19 goals in 28 league games.

That impressive return makes him one player that Juve should hand a first team chance, but he is now set to leave the club instead.

Tutto Sport reports that he will be sold to the MLS club, New England Revolution, and the Americans are prepared to pay 4m euros for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Vrioni joined us because he showed his talents at Sampdoria and the forward proved while out on loan last season that he has the what it takes to be a top player.

At 23, he cannot keep hanging around the Juve under-23 team, and his performance in Austria means he deserves more than that.

A move to the MLS makes sense, and he can now build a senior career for himself.

He will get plenty of chances to return to European football if he does well in America.