Juventus are reportedly determined to find a way to keep Renato Veiga beyond the current campaign following his admirable start to life in Italy.

The Bianconeri were in dire need of defensive reinforcement in January following Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal’s ACL injuries as well as Danilo’s departure. In the end, they snapped up Alberto Costa on a permanent basis and Lloyd Kelly on loan with an obligation to buy, while Veiga only signed on a dry loan from Chelsea.

As Nicolo Schira explains, the Blues never wanted to offload the 21-year-old, especially a few months removed from his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League giants splashed circa 15 million euros to buy the young Portuguese defender from FC Basel after his breakthrough campaign. However, he found playing time hard to come by under Enzo Maresca who also deployed him at left-back rather than his natural position at the heart of the defence.

But in Turin, Veiga immediately found space as his arrival coincided with Pierre Kalulu’s injury. The young defender was thus thrust into the action, and has thus far managed to swim, helping the club secure four victories in a row across all competition, with the latest coming at the expense of arch-rivals Inter.

In addition to his solid displays on the pitch, the Portuguese star has struck an immediate bond with the supporters thanks to his strong character and never-say-die attitude.

Hence, Schira reveals that Juventus have already been convinced, as they’re now looking to launch talks with Chelsea with the aim of finding an agreement that would allow them to keep Veiga beyond the current campaign.

While this might not be an easy mission, as the Italian journalist believes the West Londoners had insisted on a dry loan in January as they only wanted the player to gain valuable playing time and return stronger next season. Nevertheless, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. will be looking to test their resolve.