Juventus set to overhaul their midfield in the summer

Juventus’ midfield has come under scrutiny this season as they struggle to remain a top team and they might overhaul it in the summer.

This campaign has been a poor one for them as a team, but the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey have struggled even more.

Juve is behind in the Serie A race and has been knocked out of the Champions League.

Whether or not they win the league title, they are expected to overhaul their team in the summer and some midfielders will likely leave them.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says the future of Rodrigo Bentancur, Ramsey and Rabiot are in the balance.

The trio has been a part of the midfield partnerships that Pirlo has relied on in this campaign and we expected them to help him enjoy success.

That hasn’t happened and they might be playing for their future in the next few games.

Ramsey is one of the best players at Juve, but the Welshman has struggled to stay fit for any decent period.

Bentancur has been relied on by Pirlo, but he is also guilty of not influencing matches enough.

The likes of Rodrigo De Paul and Manuel Locatelli have been linked with a move to Turin and they could be brought in as replacements.