Juventus FC intends to part ways with defender Tiago Djalo once the transfer window opens after his disappointing stint at FC Porto failed to impress. The Portuguese centre-back moved to Turin from Lille in the early months of 2024 but never found his footing at either club throughout this past season.

When Djalo first signed with Juventus, he carried the weight of substantial expectations on his shoulders, yet he struggled to earn playing time under then-manager Max Allegri. He remained almost invisible on the field during his first few months with the Bianconeri. This unfortunate timing placed him at the club during a period of transition that proved unfavourable to his career prospects.

When Thiago Motta replaced Allegri as head coach, Djalo hoped for a fresh start and new opportunities. These hopes quickly faded as the defender remained on the periphery of the first team. The lack of playing time prompted a loan move to FC Porto, where Djalo sought to revive his career in familiar Portuguese surroundings.

The Porto chapter started with promise but soon mirrored his Juventus experience. After a handful of appearances in the starting lineup, his form dipped, and he lost his place in the team. This setback only compounded the struggles that began when he left Lille.

According to reports from Tuttojuve, FC Porto shows no interest in converting the loan into a permanent deal. The publication also states that Juventus has already decided against keeping Djalo in their squad for next season. The club now actively seeks to offload the defender when the transfer market opens.

The situation exemplifies the risks players face when changing clubs, especially amid coaching transitions. Djalo never received adequate time to adapt to Italian football before being shipped out on loan, a factor that likely contributed to his stalled development.

The success of football transfers often depends on the right timing and circumstances. For Djalo, these factors never came together during his time in Turin. At only 24 years of age, the defender still possesses ample time to reconstruct his career path, but he needs to secure a stable situation quickly to reach his full potential.

A complete departure from Juventus appears to make the most sense for everyone involved. The Italian club wants to recover a portion of their financial outlay, while Djalo needs to find a team that will provide consistent minutes on the pitch and show faith in his capabilities.

This next career decision stands as important for the Portuguese athlete, who requires a stable club environment to display the skills that previously made him such a wanted talent at Lille. Should he land at the appropriate club, Djalo could still rewrite his career story and move past these difficult times.

The Turin club now places Djalo on their list of players to exit this summer as they work to restructure their team under Motta for the next season.