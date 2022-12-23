Juventus set to pay first instalment of Locatelli transfer fee

Juventus signed Manuel Locatelli on loan with an obligation to buy last season, but they pushed the first instalment to 2023 so that they could prepare to make it.

The midfielder has been one of the key men for them since he arrived at the club, and he keeps getting better as he spends more time in Turin.

He has been one of their key men this term, and he is set to be rewarded by getting his loan deal turned into a permanent transfer.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juventus is now prepared to trigger the first part of their agreement to keep him in Turin at the start of next year.

When they make the payment, they will open talks with his entourage over a contract extension.

Their midfield is being built around him, and Juve wants to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has been one of our most important players, and it is not a surprise that the club is taking up its option to sign him permanently.

He has improved this season, and we hope he will continue to deliver top performance for the club in the next few seasons.