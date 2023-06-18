Juventus set to promote high-profile 18-year-old to the first team

Kenan Yildiz has shown significant progress since joining Juventus, and he is expected to become a part of the first-team squad starting next season. The young player swiftly moved up the ranks, progressing from the U19 side to the Next Gen team last season.

Max Allegri, along with other first-team coaches, has been closely monitoring Yildiz’s development, and they believe he is ready to be integrated into the senior squad. According to a report on Il Bianconero, Yildiz could be included in the first-team plans for the upcoming season, particularly if he performs well during pre-season preparations.

Allegri has demonstrated a willingness to promote deserving young players, and Yildiz has arguably been the standout youngster at the club over the past year. With his continued progress and the confidence shown in him by the coaching staff, Yildiz has a promising future ahead at Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz would deserve it if he was promoted to the first team because he has developed well since he moved to Juventus.

The youngster is one of the finest players around and we need to show him we trust him and are watching his development.

That way, we will keep him happy and it would be difficult for anyone to poach him from us before he becomes a top player.