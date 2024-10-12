Juventus is facing an injury crisis that will likely force a reliance on young players in their upcoming fixtures.

The Bianconeri have several promising young talents who can strengthen the squad, and Thiago Motta has been including many of them in his matchday selections.

Juve has now lost key players like Nicolas Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners ahead of their next match against Lazio.

This is another must-win game if Juve wants to stay in the Serie A title race, and Motta will need to be creative with his team selection.

A report from Tuttojuve claims that the former midfielder is set to start Samuel Mbangula and Kenan Yildiz in the upcoming match.

While Mbangula has not been a regular starter due to the preference for more experienced options, he may be included in the starting lineup this time.

In the coming weeks, the report suggests we could also see Vasilije Adžić starting games for the team.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the best youngsters in the league in our squad so we can trust them to deliver when they step on the pitch.

Motta has been preparing them for a time like this when the team would need their input, so they should be ready.