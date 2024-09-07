Mattia Perin and Carlo Pinsoglio remain Juventus’ second and third-choice goalkeepers following the arrival of Michele di Gregorio and the departure of Wojciech Szczęsny.

The Bianconeri sought a new number one and were not willing to keep Szczęsny as a backup.

The Polish international agreed to a mutual termination of his contract with the club, while Perin stayed on as the second-choice goalkeeper.

Although Pinsoglio rarely plays, he is a positive influence in the Juventus dressing room, consistently earning new contracts for that reason.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Bianconeri are now looking to extend the contracts of both Perin and Pinsoglio.

The club plans to offer them new deals running until 2026, with Perin having an option to extend for an additional season.

Juve FC Says

Perin is a fantastic goalkeeper who can step up well for us if Di Gregorio is injured or unavailable for other reasons.

However, Pinsoglio’s influence in the dressing room remains strong, and we need to keep him around for a few more seasons.

Both goalkeepers need to work hard to become comfortable playing under Motta, which means learning the manager’s system.

This will help them to stake a claim for a first-team spot when they get a rare chance to play.