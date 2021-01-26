Juventus set to rest Ronaldo & many others for cup clash

Juventus are expected to rest a host of first-team players for their Coppa Italia clash with SPAL tomorrow evening.

Should the Old Lady win against the Serie B side, who earned their place in the round with a 2-0 away win over Serie A side Sassuolo, we will go into a round of six fixtures in a 19-day period, which has led the club to make the decision to rest a host of players.

Both centre-backs Bonucci and Chiellini are to be left out, as well as Weston McKennie, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wojciech Szczesny according to Domenico Marchese (via TuttoJuve).

While the above have been named, I wouldn’t be shocked to see many more first-team players given the night off, or at least allowed to sit on the bench from the kick-off, with Danilo having played in almost every fixture this season.

We opted to field some younger players in the previous round also, with Wesley, Manolo Portanova and Dragusin starting the match, with Hamza Rafia coming off the bench to score the winner on his senior debut.

While we will be ringing the changes tomorrow, the club will still have 100% intention of making it to the next round, and while SPAL overcame a Serie A rival in the previous round, they were very much second-best until the hosts picked up a red card early after half-time.

Do Juventus have more than enough strength in the squad to rotate without worry against our lower-league opposition?

Patrick