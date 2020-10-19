Juventus set to return for Arsenal target Houssem Aouar

Juventus are expected to come in with another move for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, with Arsenal also strongly linked with their own bid.

The French international was strongly linked with a move during the summer, before committing to stay with the Ligue 1 side shortly before the transfer window closed.

Juventus and Arsenal were both strongly linked, as well as other clubs, while Lyon were constantly refusing to rule out his departure.

While the player ended up staying in France, the feeling is that Aouar is destined to move to a bigger club in the near future, and Juve remain keen.

TuttoSport (via Sport Witness) claim that both clubs will even make the jump for the player in January.

Clubs are usually unwilling to discuss major exits in the winter window, unless demanding excessive amounts of money, especially if they are through to the next round of the Champions League, but due to Ligue 1 having ended prematurely, Lyon are suffering the current campaign without entry to the competition.

This could well open the door to clubs aiming to bring him in during the winter window, although whether Juventus or Arsenal could have an easy crack at signing him remains unknown.

DefensaCentral states that Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also interested in Aouar, and it remains to be seen whether any of these clubs will be looking to strengthen in that area come January also.

Would Aouar improve the current first-team of Juventus? Do we think the player would consider a move during the campaign with the European Championships coming up next summer?

Patrick