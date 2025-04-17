Juventus are reportedly on the cusp of striking a new agreement with Jeep whose logo could return to appear on the club’s kits.

The American automobile brand was the club’s main shirt sponsor between 2012 and 2024. However, this 12-year collaboration expired at he end of last season, and the club has been struggling to find a suitable replacement.

Hence, Juventus have been displaying the ‘Save the Children’ logo on the front of their jerseys throughout the 2024/25 campaign. While this might be a goodwill initiative on the club’s part, it also masks their shortcomings on the commercial front, as the lack of a main shirt sponsor saw the club miss out on significant figures.

But as IlBianconero explains, Juventus director Francesco Calvo has finally found a new commercial partner, but the club’s majority owner, John Elkann, has suddenly decided to match the offer, by restoring the partnership between the Bianconeri and Jeep.

The Exor CEO is also one of the owners of Stellantis, the multinational automotive corporation that, in turn, owns Jeep.

As the source reveals, the collaboration between Juventus and Jeep was terminated by Stellantis’ former CEO Carlos Tavares, who no longer wished to invest in football. But the latter has recently left the company, which paved the way for a new agreement between the two brands, endorsed by Elkann who now calls the shots at Stellantis.

The report also explains how the Italian businessman is keen to play a bigger role at Juventus, and restoring the collaboration is Jeep will only consolidate his status at the club.

Elkann has been incresingly more involved in the club’s business since the resignation of his cousin Andrea Agnelli. The latter was forced to vacate his post in November 2022 due to the club’s financial and legal crisis stemming from the Capital gains and salary manoeuvres investigations.