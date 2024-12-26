Juventus are looking to extend their collaboration with Weston McKennie by signing a long-term agreement that should also include a pay rise.

The USMNT star has been on the club’s books since the summer of 2020 when he was poached by the club’s former director Fabio Paratici who was impressed by what he saw from the then-Schalke midfielder.

Nevertheless, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the 26-year-old in Turin, as his stint has been characterized by never-ending twists and turns, which includes a loan spell at Leeds United and a couple of pre-season omissions followed by unexpected returns to the fold.

So while Juventus were plotting to sell McKennie last summer to avoid losing him for free a year later, a deal never materialized. Nevertheless, the two parties reached a short-term solution in August, as the midfielder penned a one-year extension (until June 2026) which was followed by a return to the squad.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Since then, the Texan has become an important element in Thiago Motta’s rotation plans. In addition to playing in his original role as a central midfielder, he’s been deployed almost everywhere on the pitch (attacking midfielder, winger, centre-forward, right-back and most recently left-back).

The player’s growing importance to the cause hasn’t gone unnoticed, so the management is now keen on tying him down with a long-term contract.

According to Sport Mediaset via JuventusNews24, the two parties are set to extend their contract until June 2029, and the deal should include an improved salary, befitting the player’s improved value.

The midfielder currently earns circa 2.5 million euros per year as net wages, while his gross salary is around 3.7 million thanks to the Growth Decree which allows the club to save 50% on taxes.

This season, the American has contributed with four goals and two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.