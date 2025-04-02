Juventus were open to the idea of selling Andrea Cambiaso in the last transfer window, with Manchester City among the clubs interested in acquiring him. The Citizens had been tracking the talented wingback and were expected to make a move. However, despite the speculation, City did not submit an offer for Cambiaso’s signature, leaving him at Juventus for the time being. City had invested heavily in other players during the window, so it is likely that they will revisit their interest in Cambiaso at the end of this season.

Despite the lack of a move in the previous window, Juventus are already preparing for the possibility of selling Cambiaso in the future. The club has identified a potential replacement should another club make a significant offer for the talented wingback. Cambiaso has been one of the finest wingbacks in Italian football, and Juventus are unlikely to part with him unless a substantial offer is made. As with every player in their squad, Juventus has set a price for Cambiaso, and should a suitable bid come in, the club will be willing to sell.

(Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

In anticipation of such an offer, Juventus has started considering potential replacements, with Maxim De Cuyper of Club Brugge emerging as a leading candidate. Tuttosport reports that AC Milan is also interested in De Cuyper, which means the Bianconeri could face competition for the Belgian’s signature. Both clubs are likely to pursue the wingback at the end of the season, making it essential for Juventus to act quickly if they are to secure him as Cambiaso’s replacement.

While Cambiaso remains a valuable asset for Juventus, the club is smartly preparing for the eventuality of his departure by identifying potential replacements. Selling Cambiaso for a good fee makes sense, especially if the club can secure a replacement like De Cuyper, who could maintain the quality of the squad and ensure that Juventus remains competitive. With Juventus already looking to the future, it seems that any decision regarding Cambiaso’s future will be made with careful consideration and planning.