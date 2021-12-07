Juventus set to rotate against Malmo – Here’s the probable formation

During the past week, Max Allegri decided to adopt a new 4-2-3-1 formation against both Salernitana and Genoa.

While the starting lineup against the two Serie A strugglers was almost the same, Juventus could be set to rotate when they host Malmo in the final matchday of the Champions League group stage.

The Bianconeri have already booked their place in the next round of the competition since the fourth matchday, but Chelsea are now the favorites to top the group, as they only need to beat Zenit away from home.

Therefore, the Italians could provide several of their stars with some rest, while those who will take the field should prove to be enough to seal a routine win at the expense of the Swedes.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Wojciech Szczesny could maintain his spot between the posts as Mattia Perin is yet to be cleared from Covid-19 (at least for now).

Leonardo Bonucci should return to lead the defense, with Daniele Rugani handed a rare start. Alex Sandro will return to the starting formation as Luca Pellegrini isn’t even in the Champions League list.

The big surprise could come at right-back, with youngster Koni De Winter potentially starting in order to give a breather for Juan Cuadrado.

In the middle of the park, Arthur and Adrien Rabiot could be given the chance to prove their worth after seeing little playing time lately.

Moise Kean is tipped to lead the attack at the expense of Alvaro Morata, but his supporting crew is expected to be the same, with Paulo Dybala, Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Bernardeschi.

However, it must be noted that this report was published before the announcement of Kulusevski’s injury, so it remains to be seen who will replace the Swede, with Cuadrado surely being one of the contenders.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; De Winter, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Arthur, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Kean