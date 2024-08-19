Juventus youngster Fabio Miretti is pondering a move to Genoa, while Christos Papadopoulos is reportedly set to arrive in Turin.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Miretti is taking his time while reflecting on his future amidst the Grifone’s interest.

The 21-year-old has been at Juventus from a tender age and eventually earned a promotion from the Next Gen squad to the first team in April 2022.

The young midfielder had his ups and downs ever since, but showed encouraging signs under Thiago Motta in pre-season, at least before sustaining an injury.

Miretti remains highly estimated by the management, but with Weston McKennie reinstated and Teun Koopmeiners apparently on his way to Turin, he could find playing time hard to come by this season.

The midfielder has been on Genoa’s radar for quite some time, and the Roman newspaper claims he’s currently pondering on whether to make the move to the Luigi Ferraris or remain at Continassa.

On the other hand, JuventusNews24 believes Papadopoulos’ switch from Genoa to Juventus is much more certain.

The 19-year-old is a Greek attacking midfielder who has been developing his game at the Rossoblu’s youth ranks since 2022.

The source claims the two clubs have reached an agreement over the transfer of the Larisa native who will join Juventus on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Papadopoulos will be part of Paolo Montero’s Next Gen squad, so he’ll have the chance to compete against professionals in Serie C.