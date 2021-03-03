Juventus set to steal the next big star from Valencia

Juventus’ determination to sign the best young talents from around Europe has landed them in Valencia.

The Bianconeri have been a team of established veterans for several years now, but the appointment of Andrea Pirlo as their latest manager is set to change that.

The former midfielder is starting his managerial career and he is looking to have a younger Juventus team.

They signed the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa in the summer and the next transfer window gives them to chance to land another set of youngsters.

One player who might join them is Jesús Vázquez of Valencia as he continues to develop well for the Spanish side, according to Todofichajes.

Valencia has moved from a team that played in the Champions League last season to relegation candidates in this campaign.

They have sold some of their best players and they look powerless to stop Vázquez from moving to Turin.

The 18-year-old is yet to make an appearance for them in the league yet, but he has made the squad twice.

Juve sees him as one player who can become their first choice left-back if he develops well.

The Bianconeri will meet with his representatives soon to discuss a move to Italy.