Several youngsters did well for Juventus in their friendly game against Arsenal; one of them was Tommaso Barbieri.

The youngster has been in fine form in the club’s Next Gen team for some time and the coaches of the senior side were keeping a close eye on him.

When the chance came to take some youngsters to London for the friendly, he made the cut and proved to be a fine talent.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that he impressed Juve, and they are now set to offer him a contract extension to show they believe he has a future with them.

Samuel Iling-Junior is the club’s latest youngster to sign a new deal after breaking into their first team, and Barbieri is set to become the next.

Juve FC Says

Youngsters have been very helpful to us in recent games, and we are grateful for their contributions this season.

One way to reward them for developing well is to hand them new deals and give them first-team chances.

Barbieri could become the long-term solution to our right-back problem if he keeps developing well.

However, we can put him under a huge amount of pressure by promoting him to the first team too soon, which might affect his development.