Barbieri
Club News

Juventus set to tie another youngster down to a long-term deal

December 20, 2022 - 5:00 pm

Several youngsters did well for Juventus in their friendly game against Arsenal; one of them was Tommaso Barbieri.

The youngster has been in fine form in the club’s Next Gen team for some time and the coaches of the senior side were keeping a close eye on him.

When the chance came to take some youngsters to London for the friendly, he made the cut and proved to be a fine talent.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that he impressed Juve, and they are now set to offer him a contract extension to show they believe he has a future with them.

Samuel Iling-Junior is the club’s latest youngster to sign a new deal after breaking into their first team, and Barbieri is set to become the next.

Juve FC Says

Youngsters have been very helpful to us in recent games, and we are grateful for their contributions this season.

One way to reward them for developing well is to hand them new deals and give them first-team chances.

Barbieri could become the long-term solution to our right-back problem if he keeps developing well.

However, we can put him under a huge amount of pressure by promoting him to the first team too soon, which might affect his development.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bernardeschi

Bernardeschi says Rabiot shows fans do not know how to criticize a player

December 20, 2022
Vlahovic

There is a price to make Juventus negotiate Vlahovic’s departure

December 20, 2022
dembele

Boost for Juventus as Barcelona might be forced to cash in on attacker

December 20, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.