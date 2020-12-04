Juventus set to tie down youngster after his first-team bow

One of the key features of the early days of Andrea Pirlo as Juventus manager is that the former midfielder is paying more attention to younger players.

The Bianconeri has been used to buying old and experienced players for years, and that method has worked for them as they won the last nine Serie A titles.

The club is now looking to phase out some of their older players and that will involve bringing players through from the club’s academy.

Pirlo has done a fine job at that and the next player that we might see more often is Radu Dragusin.

The teenage star was handed his Juventus debut in the club’s last game against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League.

He had been called up for the game against Lazio earlier in the season and he has now made his debut.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato claims that the Romanian defender has a deal that is expiring at the end of this season and the club is now working to tie him down to a new long term deal.

If Dragusin can become a key member of the Juventus first team, he will save the club a lot of money.