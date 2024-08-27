Juventus are still keen to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho before the end of the summer, but only on two conditions.

The Englishman has recently returned Erik ten Hag, making peace with the Dutch manager following a brief loan stint at Borussia Dortmund.

However, the 24-year-old remains at the bottom of the hierarchy, so an exit could be on the cards.

While Chelsea have recently emerged as a potential suitor, sources from England and Italy agree that Juventus remain in pole position to sign the Manchester City youth product.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri can only able to afford Sancho on two conditions.

First, it would have to be a loan with an option to buy, as the Old Lady might not be able to afford a permanent purchase at the moment.

Second, Man United would have to agree to contribute to the player’s hefty wages. The England international earns around 8 million euros as net wages per season, a figure that is certainly outside Juve’s financial parameters.

So if these conditions were met, Juventus would have a concrete chance at landing Sancho regardless of Federico Chiesa’s fate.

The Italian international is currently being linked with Barcelona and Liverpool, but it remains to be seen if he’ll manage to seal a move before the deadline.

Chiesa has been omitted from Thiago Motta’s squad, so must find a way out to avoid spending his final contractual year on the sidelines.