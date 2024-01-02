Juventus are on the cusp of finalizing a transfer for Vasilije Adzic. So what does the club have in store for the new talent on the block?

Even though he’s only 17, the attacking midfielder has already established himself as a bona fide star with the first team at his club Buducnost Podgorica who are the reigning champions of Montenegro.

The teenager’s talent didn’t go unnoticed, with the likes of Barcelona, Man City and Bologna all vying for his signature.

Nevertheless, it was Juventus who won the race in the end despite some late hurdles.

According to La Stampa via ilBianconero, the Italian giants will close the operation in the coming weeks. His current club will receive 3 million euros in addition to a substantial sell-on fee percentage.

Nevertheless, Adzic won’t join Juve’s ranks until next season.

As the source explains, the management has already laid plans for the talented youngster.

The attacking midfielder will initially join Juventus Next Gen in the summer, but he could also receive opportunities with the first team.

In other words, the Serie A side is looking to replicate the plan set for Kenan Yildiz this season.

The Turkish teenager had been alternating between the first team and the Next Gen squad at the start of the season.

However, the 18-year-old has now consolidated his role in Max Allegri’s side, especially following his exploits against Frosinone. He was also in the starting formation against Roma last weekend.

Therefore, Adzic will follow the path of Yildiz, with the Juventus faithful hoping for a similarly prosperous outcome.