Matteo Brunori was in stunning form while he played for Palermo last season, and he scored 29 goals in 45 league games for them in Serie C.

The goals helped them to win promotion back to Serie B, and he attracted the attention of several clubs in the Italian second division and Serie A.

This is an important summer for him, and Juve is now looking to make the most of his fine form on loan.

The striker has now been valued at 5m euros by the Bianconeri, who hope they can find a new home for him soon, according to Tuttojuve.

Juve FC Says

Brunori did well last season and he deserves to be at one of the top clubs in the country.

We wish him the best as he searches for a new home, but the most important thing is that we would get as much money as we can from selling him.

If he moves to Serie A, it would be easier for us to get a suitor that can pay that amount for him.

However, if he settles for a Serie B club, it would be hard to make that much from his departure.