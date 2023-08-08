Genoa is actively pursuing the acquisition of Koni de Winter during this transfer window, and Juventus is more than willing to facilitate his departure.

De Winter stands out as one of the most promising players in the Juventus youth system. His development has been further enhanced through loan spells, including his time at Empoli in the previous season, where his performances captured the attention of several clubs.

Among his suitors, Genoa has emerged as the most serious contender. The club aims to secure his services on loan, a move that could be beneficial, especially if they guarantee him regular playing time.

However, Juventus has stipulated a condition for the potential deal. According to a report from Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are seeking the inclusion of a mandatory buy clause in the arrangement before consenting to send de Winter to Genoa.

This condition reflects Juventus’ desire to not only see de Winter gain valuable experience but also to secure a more definitive arrangement that could result in his permanent transfer to Genoa in the future.

Juve FC Says

De Winter is already 21 and could be a first choice at most clubs,, so we do not have to continue sending him out on loan on different occasions.

The defender deserves to play often and Genoa should pay up and make him one of their own while they can.

He has a lot of potential to do well for them and we need more to make things happen for us in this transfer window as well.