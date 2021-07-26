Juventus sets a condition for selling Demiral to European giants

Merih Demiral faces an uncertain future at Juventus and one of the clubs that wants to sign him is Borussia Dortmund.

The German club is one of Europe’s most recognisable in buying and developing players.

Demiral has been struggling for minutes at Juve and he could establish himself at the German club if he joins them.

Juventus is open to allowing him to move to the Bundesliga side, however, Tuttomercatoweb reports that they have set a condition for that to happen.

The report claims that Juventus will only listen to offers from them if they will be given an advantage in the future over the signing of Erling Haaland.

They have wanted to sign the striker before he even moved to the German club and know that several of the top European clubs also want him now.

However, being given an advantage by the Germans would help them to stay ahead of their rivals when he finally wants to leave the Bundesliga side.

Demiral is still a good defender, but Dortmund will have several alternatives to him and that could see them disagree with Juventus over this demand.

The Bianconeri have continued to value him at 35m euros and it will be interesting to see if the Germans will agree to that and pay up to get their man.