Juventus sets a condition for signing Manchester United man

Anthony Martial is still looking to leave Manchester United this month, and Juventus is interested in his signature.

The Frenchman has struggled to get regular playing time at the Premier League club, and he believes he needs to join another team before that can change.

Calciomercato says Sevilla is competing with the Bianconeri for his signature, but there are reasons Juve might not sign him.

The Bianconeri will need to pay a loan fee of around 5m euros and cover his salary of 7.5m euros in six months.

Those figures are too expensive for Juve to pay, and they have now set conditions before they can do business.

The Bianconeri wants a discount or a longer-term loan that would keep the striker in Turin until 2023.

If this cannot be sorted, they would turn their attention to other transfer targets.

Juve FC Says

Martial would be a refreshing signing if he joins us this month, but does he have the goals we need?

The Frenchman has been a key member of the Manchester United team for years, but he has hardly scored 20 league goals per season.

A change of environment could help him return to form, but it could also turn out worse.

It would be smarter to take him on a six-month loan deal, knowing that we can easily offload him at the end of the season if he cannot deliver.