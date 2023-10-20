Juventus has been consistently linked with a move for Rodrigo de Paul over the past few seasons, dating back to his time at Udinese in Serie A.

However, they were unable to compete with Atletico Madrid for his signature, with the Spanish side ultimately winning the race.

Since then, Juventus has pursued other midfielders to strengthen their squad. Yet, they still need to bring in new additions in the midfield department, especially to replace the likes of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

While the World Cup winner is a player they are interested in, the success of any move will depend on Atletico Madrid accepting their terms for the negotiations.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Juventus is interested in securing his services on a straight loan with the option to decide on a permanent transfer later.

However, this move will only happen if Atletico Madrid agrees to these terms, although the likelihood of such an agreement is considered very low.

Juve FC Says

We have to be careful when adding players to our group, considering our experience with the likes of Leandro Paredes and Denis Zakaria, so a loan move is a good offer from us.

If Atleti agrees, we can go ahead with the offer. Otherwise, we have to move on to another target and there are a number of other midfielders we could sign.