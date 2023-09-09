Juventus is taking proactive steps to secure the future of Adrien Rabiot at the club and has scheduled discussions with the player’s representatives to negotiate a long-term contract extension.

The French midfielder holds a significant role within the team, and during the summer, Juventus extended an offer to renew his contract, which he could have declined to explore other opportunities as a free agent.

Juventus is confident in Rabiot’s desire to remain at the club, and they are now planning a fresh contract extension with the intention of keeping him at the Allianz Stadium for an extended period.

Over the past two seasons, Rabiot has demonstrated notable development and has become a pivotal figure at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus considers him a player crucial to their future plans.

As reported by Calciomercato, Juventus aims to initiate discussions regarding a new contract by November. They will engage with Rabiot’s representatives to negotiate the terms of an extended agreement, given that his current contract is set to expire next summer.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot’s importance to this team cannot be underestimated, as he is one of the reasons we have stayed relevant in Italian football so far. We believe he will keep improving despite his age.

He is in the prime of his career and it would be great if we were a major part of it.