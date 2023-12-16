Juventus is eager to secure Federico Chiesa’s long-term commitment and has been actively seeking to sign him to a new contract.

Chiesa, a key player and one of the top scorers for the club this season, is considered crucial to Juventus’ future success.

While there has been hesitation on Chiesa’s part to agree to a new deal, particularly regarding salary terms, he has expressed a desire to assess the team’s performance before committing.

However, Juventus is keen to avoid the risk of losing him for free or waiting until the final year of his contract when negotiations might become more challenging.

To ensure a timely resolution, Juventus is reportedly intensifying talks with Chiesa’s representatives and aiming to accelerate discussions by the end of the month, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

Juve FC Says

We must keep Chiesa because he is one of the world’s finest attackers and will find a new club immediately if we put him on the market.

The attacker has looked good this term and may be closer to the peak of his career, so we must keep him in our squad.