Juventus sets a date to resume Dybala contract talks amidst interest in potential replacement

Most Juventus fans are eager to know if their club would keep Paulo Dybala at the Allianz Stadium.

The Argentinian will be out of contract at the end of this season, and he has been in talks with the club over a new deal.

Juve wants to keep him, but they seem willing to allow him to leave if they cannot find an agreement.

Talks have been suspended for some time now as Juve concluded its January transfer businesses.

Gazzetta via Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri is preparing to resume the contract discussions in mid-February.

The club has been linked with a move for AS Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo, and it seemed he would join as a replacement for Dybala.

However, the report insists Zaniolo’s arrival is not dependent on the future of Dybala at the club.

Juve FC Says

Keeping Dybala in Turin would be another major win for Juve, but we have to be prepared to lose him.

The former Palermo man has been a consistent goal scorer in this campaign, even though he doesn’t play often.

We would have a solid attacking group if he stayed, and we add Zaniolo to the group at the end of this season.

But we have to wait and see if the club can keep him in Turin.