Juventus is looking to finalise a move for Teun Koopmeiners as soon as possible after holding positive talks with Atalanta.

The Old Lady has made him their primary summer target for some time, and the Dutch midfielder has now submitted a transfer request to facilitate the move.

La Dea was initially keen to keep him, but after Koopmeiners refused to train with them, they have accepted that he can leave.

Juve hopes to complete the transfer sooner rather than later, and according to a report on Calciomercato, the Bianconeri aim to sign him before their match against Como.

The club wants to finalise the deal this week, ahead of their new campaign’s start against the newly promoted side on August 19th.

Juve FC Says

We should have signed Koopmeiners since this summer began so he can have a full pre-season with us.

However, the second best time to sign him is now, and it feels great to know that we are closing in on adding him to our group.

Koopmeiners is the final piece of the jigsaw in our midfield, and after he joins, Thiago Motta’s football should be on full show whenever we play.