Juventus have been in discussions with Kenan Yildiz over a new contract for some time, yet an agreement has still not been reached. The attacker is widely regarded as a key figure within the squad, and many observers consider him to be the most important player currently at the club. His influence on performances and results has been clear, making his contract situation a major priority for the Bianconeri.

Yildiz continues to integrate well within the team and has taken on the responsibility of wearing the famous number 10 shirt with confidence. Expectations around him are understandably high, but even at this stage of his career, he is already viewed as one of the finest young players in world football. Juventus are keen to build their sporting project around his talent and ensure he remains central to their long-term plans.

Juventus determined to secure extension

Juventus are fully aware of growing interest in Yildiz from elsewhere, with several top clubs monitoring his situation. Arsenal and Liverpool are among those reportedly keeping a close eye on his development. That external attention has increased the urgency for Juventus to secure his future and avoid unnecessary uncertainty.

Behind the scenes, the club continue to work intensively to create the right environment for Yildiz to thrive. They believe the team is best positioned to benefit from his qualities if stability is maintained and his future is resolved promptly. From Juventus’ perspective, keeping him focused on football rather than speculation is crucial.

Deadline set amid transfer concerns

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have now set the end of the current season as a deadline to finalise Yildiz’s contract extension. The club want an agreement in place before the transfer window opens, a period that could expose them to greater risk of losing him to a rival side. Securing his signature before then would provide reassurance and strengthen their negotiating position.

While Juventus may consider a sale at some point in the future, their immediate objective is clear. They want Yildiz to commit his future to the club and continue playing a leading role in their project. For now, extending his stay remains a top priority, reflecting both his importance to the team and the faith the club have in his continued development.