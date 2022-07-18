Juventus sets a deadline to sign a replacement for De Ligt

Juventus is moving on from Matthijs de Ligt and they have set a deadline for themselves to sign a replacement for him.

The Dutchman is heading to Bayern Munich after deciding not to sign a contract extension with the Bianconeri.

The Germans have been pushing to add him to their squad and have now reached an agreement with Juve, according to reports.

The Bianconeri are wasting no time in adding a new centre-back to their squad in this transfer window.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that they have set Wednesday as a deadline to replace the Dutchman.

Among their targets are Pau Torres of Villarreal, Torino’s Gleison Bremer and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes.

Juve FC Says

We need to act fast to replace De Ligt because he was a key member of our team.

Also, we need to give a new signing enough time to prepare for the upcoming season with his teammates.

The names on this list will cost us a lot of money, but we might be satisfied with signing just one of them and trusting Federico Gatti to impress us in his first season.

The club expected De Ligt’s move, so they probably already know who they will bring in to replace him. This will make their work a lot easier.