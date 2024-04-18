Juventus remains open to the idea of selling Dean Huijsen at the end of this season when he returns from his loan spell at AS Roma.

The youngster made a bold move to Rome in the last transfer window, a decision that surprised most people. However, his bet on himself has paid off as he has earned a significant amount of game time and will return to Turin as a much-improved player.

Juve wishes to begin entrusting him with first-team responsibilities upon his return, but the Bianconeri are also open to selling him for the right price if an offer comes along.

Several clubs are showing interest in Huijsen, and Juve could be inundated with requests for his signature when the campaign finishes.

The Bianconeri have now set their asking price for his signature, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb revealing that the club values him at 30 million euros.

If suitors like Borussia Dortmund become serious and meet that valuation to sign him, Juve will look to replace the youngster with Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen remains one of our group’s best youngsters, and his bold decision to move to Roma will attract top European sides when the campaign finally ends.