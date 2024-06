Juve has been linked with another move for him, and Atletico Madrid is always open to selling its players.

The Madrid club considers Morata an important part of their team now and in the future, but they will not hinder his departure.

This has opened the door for Juve to re-sign the former Real Madrid star, and it is a move the Old Lady is willing to make happen.

Atletico has set their asking price for his signature, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb claiming they want to sell him for 15 million euros.

However, Juventus will not go that high in their offer for his signature, with the report adding that the Bianconeri can only pay 10 million euros.

Juve believes that is the fair value for the striker who has been in good form despite his age.