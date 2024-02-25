Juventus remains keen on Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava and hopes to sign him at the end of this season.

The Mozambique international is struggling to get regular game time at his present club, and they are open to him leaving in the summer, even though he would have a year left on his deal.

Juve is losing Alex Sandro and considers Reinildo a potential replacement for the Brazilian star.

He would also welcome the opportunity to play for the Bianconeri, but with a year still left on his deal by the summer, Juventus must pay a transfer fee to sign him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that the Bianconeri have no issues with paying a fee, but they are not willing to pay more than 4 million euros for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Reinildo Mandava is not playing often at Atletico de Madrid and may not be a long-term solution to that left centre-back spot on our team.

However, he will be a fine addition to the group and would be eager to impress if he joins and trains with the players in our squad.

If Atleti accepts our offer, it would be a good deal, considering how expensive players can be.