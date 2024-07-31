Juventus is considering Galeno as an alternative to Karim Adeyemi and will pursue the Brazilian winger if they cannot secure the Borussia Dortmund speedster.

Recent reports suggest that Juve may struggle to sign Adeyemi due to the high asking price, but the Bianconeri will make an effort. If their bid for Adeyemi fails, Galeno becomes their next key target.

The FC Porto winger is keen to join Juventus, having been informed of their interest in him.

However, the Bianconeri are aware that Galeno has a release clause worth €60 million. Portuguese clubs typically include such clauses to ensure they do not lose players for lower fees.

Juventus is unlikely to pay that full clause, but Porto might be willing to sell him for significantly less. The Bianconeri hope this is the case.

They have already set a limit on how much they are prepared to spend if they intensify their interest in Galeno. According to a report on Tuttojuve, their initial offer will be around €25 million.

If the first bid is rejected, they will increase their offer by an additional €5 million, but the Old Lady does not plan to exceed this amount for his services.

Juve FC Says

30m euros is a good fee for Galeno, and he should pressure Porto to sell if we offer that much for his signature.