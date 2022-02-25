Juventus sets a limit to what they will pay for permanent Morata transfer

Juventus wants to sign Alvaro Morata permanently, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The Spanish striker has been on loan at the Allianz Stadium for the last two seasons.

The Bianconeri can make his transfer permanent for 35m euros at the end of this one.

They agreed to that amount with Atletico Madrid before he moved to the Allianz Stadium.

However, his performance hasn’t been so good, and they have added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad.

This suggests they are prepared for life without him if he eventually returns to Spain.

But the report claims they would still love to keep him if Atletico will reduce their asking price.

It claims the Bianconeri has set 20m euros as the maximum amount they can pay to add him to their squad permanently.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been a good squad member and we should ideally keep him at the club for much longer.

However, the Spanish striker needs to increase his productivity.

In the second half of the season, he needs to impress us well enough to make us spend even 20m euros on him.

If he can deliver some goals and assists, the club should sign him, otherwise, we could get a better attacker on the market for that fee.