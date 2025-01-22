Juventus have reportedly set a new asking price for Samuel Mbangula, a player who has continued to impress as part of their team this season.

The Belgian youngster has risen through the ranks of Juve’s Next Gen squad, a system the club has relied on heavily to develop new talents. Mbangula, one of the standout graduates, has seamlessly transitioned to the first team and has been an asset since being included in the squad for their opening game of the campaign.

Mbangula’s performances have consistently demonstrated his quality, making him a key player for the Bianconeri. In a season marked by inconsistency and the underperformance of several high-profile signings, the young midfielder has stood out as a bright spot. Every time he steps onto the pitch, he plays his role with maturity beyond his years, earning the trust of the Juventus coaching staff.

Earlier in the season, reports suggested Juventus valued Mbangula at around €8 million. However, according to Calciomercato, the club now considers the player to be worth significantly more. The report claims Juventus will not entertain offers below €30 million for the Belgian, underlining the progress he has made and his growing importance to the team.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Mbangula’s development is a testament to the effectiveness of Juventus’ youth system and its ability to integrate young talent into the senior squad. While Juventus have struggled for consistency this season, the emergence of players like Mbangula offers hope for the future. His performances not only reinforce the value of investing in homegrown talent but also highlight his potential to become a central figure for the club in the years ahead.

Selling Mbangula at this stage would be a difficult decision for Juventus, given his impact and the likelihood that his value could increase further with continued development. While his market value has soared, the club should prioritise retaining him to ensure long-term stability and success.

Samuel Mbangula’s progress is a rare positive in what has been a challenging season for Juventus, and his contributions could play a vital role in shaping the club’s future.