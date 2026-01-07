Juventus continue to make serious progress under Luciano Spalletti, and the Bianconeri understand that further improvement is required if they are to finally reach the top of the Serie A standings. They remain one of the leading clubs in the country and are historically the most successful team in Italian football, yet recent seasons have fallen short of those standards.

Consistency has been a major issue for Juventus over the last few years, and that trend has persisted since 2025. Performances have often fluctuated, preventing the club from sustaining a genuine title challenge. However, there has been a noticeable shift since Spalletti became manager last year, with the team showing clearer structure, confidence, and collective purpose.

Spalletti’s impact and attacking balance

Under Spalletti, Juventus have developed into a more cohesive unit. While they boast some of the finest strikers in Europe within their squad, goals have not relied on one or two individuals. Instead, scoring responsibility has been shared across the team, reflecting a more balanced and unpredictable attacking approach.

That trend was evident again in their recent win against Sassuolo, where two different players found the net. This variety has made Juventus harder to defend against and highlights the collective nature of their attacking play. Midfielders and defenders are also contributing, ensuring that the burden does not fall solely on the forwards.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

A league-leading statistic

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus currently have the highest number of different goal scorers in Serie A this season. The report states that their 26 goals across 19 league matches have been scored by 16 different players. This is the best return in the division, with Inter Milan next on the list with 13 different scorers.

This statistic underlines the effectiveness of Juventus’ system and the confidence running through the squad. Having multiple players capable of contributing goals reduces predictability and increases resilience during difficult matches.

As the season progresses, Juventus will expect even more players to add their names to the scoresheet. If this spread of goals continues, it could play a crucial role in helping the Bianconeri win more matches and push closer to the summit of Serie A.