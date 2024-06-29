Juventus is keen to move swiftly in their pursuit of Khephren Thuram, anticipating the departure of Adrien Rabiot at the beginning of July.

Rabiot has yet to signal his intention to stay, leading Juventus to believe he wants to leave the club. Despite Rabiot’s fine performances, Thuram is seen as his potential replacement for next season.

Thuram is eager for the move, and Nice is willing to let him go as his contract expires next summer. Following their agreement to sign Douglas Luiz, Juventus is now focusing on bringing Thuram into their squad. According to a report on Tuttojuve, Juventus has set a deadline for themselves.

The report suggests Juventus aims to finalise Thuram’s signing before the end of next week, allowing them to pursue other transfer targets promptly.

Juve FC Says

Finishing our summer business on time is smart, and the more we delay making our move for Thuram, the more we expose ourselves to losing him to another suitor.

Rabiot has had enough time to decide if he will stay or not, and now is the time for us to move on and replace the ex-PSG star.

Hopefully, Thuram will meet expectations at the Allianz Stadium if we make the move happen.